The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July, which includes ensuring a strong blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country.

There has been a concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks, and the upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations, as millions celebrate with family vacations and other seasonal activities. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood as well as platelet donors, are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following to those who come to give in the coming weeks:

• All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

• All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/gifts.

By scheduling and keeping appointments right now, donors can help ensure patients relying on blood donations also get to enjoy their summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Latter-day Saints honor local educators

Latter-day Saints honor local educators

On the eve of Teacher Appreciation Week 2023, an enthusiastic crowd of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members, community supporters, students and families came out Sunday evening, May 7, to give thanks and praises to four local teachers. Because the church stake serves Yucaipa, …

Hospital honors organ donors

Hospital honors organ donors

On April 25 San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (SGMH) staff and representatives of OneLegacy, an organ procurement organization, gathered at the hospital’s flagpole for a ceremony to honor organ donors and recipients as well as raise awareness for the need of organ donations.

Gilman Ranch awarded $6 million grant

Gilman Ranch awarded $6 million grant

The Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, which operates the historic Gilman Ranch in Banning as a public park, received a $6 million California State Parks grant in 2022 to augment the property and expand its public use.

Pam Dopf celebrated as Citizen of the Year

Pam Dopf celebrated as Citizen of the Year

One of the Winter Wish program’s most steadfast volunteers for more than 15 years was recognized as this year’s Citizen of the Year during the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation of officers ceremony last week.

Beaumont seeks recreational mascot

Beaumont seeks recreational mascot

The city of Beaumont seeks the public’s help in coming up with a mascot that will reflect and represent the community the city’s Parks and Recreation department serves.