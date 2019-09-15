Bert Vos is the ultimate Rotarian, and has been involved with Rotary International for over 50 years.
In fact, he had been practicing principles of the organization before he ever joined Rotary.
The World War II veteran, a Banning resident, spoke at the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club’s Sept. 5 meeting.
Vos talked about his life, starting from the point where he tried to join the Air Force when he turned 18, a month after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
A varicose vein prevented him from becoming a World War II pilot, so he enlisted with the merchant marines.
Being in the military — similar to his many experiences in Rotary — took him all around the world. He served aboard the U.S.S. Matsonia and the U.S.S. Guatemala Victory, and his tour of duty took him to New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, Saipan, Calcutta, Okinowa and the Ulithi atoll.
He married his wife Greta after a four-year engagement on July 18, 1948, and their honeymoon trip included a visit to Yosemite and Crater Lake.
He bought a machining shop in Lynwood.
In the shop that he acquired, there was a sign on a wall depicting Rotary’s guiding principles: “Is it the truth”; “Is it fair to all concerned”; “Will it build good will and better friendships”; and “Will it be beneficial to all concerned.”
One day a friend came into his business and told Voss, “I didn’t know you were a Rotarian,” to which Voss recalls saying, “I didn’t know that either.”
A previous owner of the business had left behind a plaque hanging on a wall that displayed Rotary’s pillars, referred to as “the four-way test.”
Voss initially joined the Inglewood Rotary Club, which gave him connections to others who, like him were into flying.
“I suddenly had flying friends all over the world from Australia and Holland to Italy and Belgium who flew airplanes,” he said.
He would become a dedicated member of Rotary, and attended conventions around the globe, beginning with his first in Tokyo.
He achieved 40 years of perfect attendance at Rotary meetings.
He would go on to start his own machine shop, A J Vos Manufacturing Co. and eventually merged it with Optical Equipment Co. He sold OEC and bought American Shutter Company, from which he retired.
Fellow Rotarian Linda Hanley expressed admiration for how much Voss had dedicated himself to the organization over the years, and noted that she, too, has made many connections through her involvement in Rotary through the years.
The San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club meets Thursday mornings at 7 a.m. at Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant in Banning, and welcomes new members. For information call Linda Hanley at (951) 766-4100.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of Rotary. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
