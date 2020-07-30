Beaumont women’s club announces 2020 scholarship recipient

It is a standing rule at the Beaumont Woman’s Club in Beaumont to present an Annual Scholarship Award to a graduating senior young lady at the Beaumont High School, Beaumont.
Year after year, the selection process is arduous and difficult in selecting only one candidate from the several talented and worthy students who submit their applications to the annual award committee.
The Club extends a warm thank you and its admiration to the several seniors who competed for the award that is usually given at the club’s annual Spring Luncheon in May.
Of course, the COVID-19 restrictions cancelled both the BWC May luncheon and the glory of a graduation ceremony at the prestigious high school campus.
Nevertheless, students rose above the disappointment and revolutionized society with their resilient online continuing education adaptability.
The Beaumont Woman’s Club is pleased and honored to present a thank you letter to the club from Kayla Sasser who captured the BWC 2019-2020 award.
Here is Kayla’s letter: “My name is Kayla Sasser and I am the recipient of the Beaumont Woman's Club scholarship award. First and foremost, I would like to thank the Beaumont Woman's Club for giving me this award in my senior year and assisting me to further my education.
I am extremely grateful for their help and I promise to not let their aid go to waste. To give a little background about myself I am a two sports varsity athlete and a member of many clubs at Beaumont High School.
In some of the clubs I had the honor of holding a position, for instance, I was the President of the California Scholarship Federation, the Vice-President of the Red Cross Club, and a Co-Committee Chair in the National Honor Society.
I am also very pleased that I was the Student of the Month for November, 2019 and eventually became Student of the Year.
Besides academics, I enjoy torturing myself in Cross Country and Track and Field, where I was named one of the athletes of the year.
Running is a very strenuous sport both physically and mentally, but when you are surrounded by great teammates and coaches who are fun to be around it is very enjoyable. Outside of school, I participate in a Rotary youth community service club called Interact.
Interact is an amazing club filled with bright, helpful, and responsible individuals who serve the community and help people in need.
Interact has helped me reflect on myself and recognize how blessed I am.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, I've missed almost all of the things I was looking forward to this year.
However, I am blessed to not have any sick relatives and not be sick myself. I am thankful for all the people who have taken the time out of their days to try and make up for what we missed and for their efforts to make this year a little more normal. Because of their help, I have been able to work in order to save up and help pay for college.
I am going to UCLA to hopefully double major in Japanese and Global Studies.
I do not know exactly what career I am headed for, but I want to be able to help people in and out of the country especially those who struggle because of the language barrier.
I am excited to see where the future takes me and I would like to thank everybody who has helped me along the way!” Sincerely, Kayla Sasser.
Thank you again Beaumont High School for your interaction with the Beaumont Woman’s Club in helping the club to fulfill its commitment of an annual scholarship award.
It is hoped that Kayla’s letter will be an inspiration of encouragement to all students to persevere in their educational goals regardless of circumstances.
Joan Marie Patsky is a member of the Beaumont Woman’s Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.