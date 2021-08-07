Beaumont will replace the Walmart bus shelters

Of 24 contractors that seriously considered taking on Beaumont’s revamping of its bus shelters in front of Walmart, only Rancho Santa Fe-based Zoran Construction Group, Inc. submitted a sealed bid.
The firm was awarded a $72,500 contract to perform demolition of existing bus shelters and erect the new ones, while making other improvements at the site.
Beaumont secured funding through a Low Carbon Transportation Operations Program to improve existing bus shelters including the ones at Walmart, and approved spending $55,825.28 for the purchase of shelters through Corona-based Tolar Manufacturing, Inc.
According to Assistant Director of Community Services Doug Story, those should be delivered by September.
“We are excited about this project,” Story told city council members at their Aug. 3 meeting. “It is one of our most used stops that we have. It is going to bring in much needed improvement to that particular bus stop,” which includes four new benches, two solar-powered shelters, three bicycle parking racks, several trash cans, a lighted informational kiosk and some concrete work in the vicinity.
While the perimeter of the project is in the city right-of-way, it abuts Walmart’s private property, and the city will work with the company to fix any landscaping that may be disrupted during the demolition and construction, or replacement of any damaged irrigation lines, for instance.
The agreement includes a $7,250 contingency.
Mayor Mike Lara asked Story to address the area’s “sorely lacking” landscaping.
Story told the council that “we’ll be taking out a lot of that landscaping” in order to install some of the concrete work, though promised that some of the larger existing bushes will remain.
Councilman Julio Martinez was curious as to whether the city had checked out Zoran Construction’s other projects.
Story reported that in a conversation with city officials in Yucca Valley, he was told “If Yucca Valley could hire one contractor, it would be Zoran … we took that as a good sign,” and had consulted on references with other cities.
The city passed the agreement 5-0.
