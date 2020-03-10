Beaumont students were among the budding scientists whose projects took high honors at the county’s science fair.
San Gorgonio Middle School sixth-grader Alex Ivanov and Highland Academy Charter School seventh-grader Cameron Conner were selected among nearly 25 winners in the Junior division who advance to the Broadcom MASTERS competition (Masters is an acronym for Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering as Rising Stars) as Junior Division Gold Medal winners.
Nationwide, 30 finalists will be selected from that program to represent in Washington, D.C.
Student projects tackling real life scenarios were on display at the Riverside County Science and Engineering Fair that began March 2 at the Riverside Convention Center earlier this week.
More than 450 students from 36 affiliate fairs representing public, charter and private schools presented their findings in 365 projects spanning 19 subject matter categories ranging from biochemistry and environmental sciences to animal sciences and robotics and intelligent machines.
Within each of the 19 subject matter categories, students will compete in the Grade 4/5 division, Junior division (grades 6-8), and high school Senior division.
Winners in the Junior and Senior division will advance to the California State Science and Engineering Fair to be held April 20-21, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.
Awards were presented to one project in the fourth- and fifth-grade division, one project in the junior division, and one project in the senior division.
Three senior division students advance to the Regeneron International
Science and Engineering Fair to be held May 10-15 in Anaheim.
Among local winners were (Fourth Grade Gold Medal): Jaylen Lewis, Three Rings Ranch Elementary School with his project “Don’t Let Your Yellow Shine”; and Dexter Wooldridge of Anna Hause Elementary School with his project “The Power of Cabbage”; (Fifth Grade Gold Medal) Brooklyn Carter, Highland Academy Charter School; and Amar’e Mullen of Brookside Elementary School with a project on “Hydraulic Powered Robotic Arm”; (Junior Division Gold Medal, grades 6-8) Cameron Conner, Highland Academy Charter School and Alex Ivanov, San Gorgonio Middle School.
Among those participating at the county science fair were several students from Beaumont, including Tournament Hills Elementary School fourth-graders Courtney Alexander with a project “Catching Bubbles” and Luke Messina with an exhibit on “Do Earthworms Effect Plant Growth?”; Three Rings Ranch Elementary School fifth-graders Lily Moreira with a display on “Fast Food Or Fake Food”; Tyler George with a project “Licking Wounds”; Brooklyn Conner, “Helmet Drop Test: Which Type of Helmet Best Protects Against Brain Injury” and Anna Hause School fifth-graders Owen Moore with a display about “Moisturizer: Which Helps Keep the Skin Moist” and Andre Gradilla with a display about “Keeping it Hot.”
