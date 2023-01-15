Beaumont seeks recreational mascot

The city of Beaumont seeks the public’s help in coming up with a mascot that will reflect and represent the community the city’s Parks and Recreation department serves.
During events around Beaumont’s city parks and sports venues, excitement can go a little farther when an enthusiastic mascot is present to offer encouragement and support.
And, would be the face of the Beaumont Parks and Recreation Department.
“The future mascot will make appearances at events, be used in marketing and on social media” and inspire residents and visitors to “live happier, healthier lives by using parks and recreational facilities in their area,” according to Parks and Recreation.
Beaumont residents of any age are invited to submit designs before noon on Jan. 20.
Applications are online, and a web address is included at the conclusion of this report.
Entries should include a mascot name, an accompanying design and a description of that design.
“We are very excited about having a future mascot,” said Recreation Superintendent Ashley Starr. “No other city department has one, and to our knowledge, Riverside is the only nearby city to have a parks and rec mascot.”
According to Starr, submissions that came in so far include: a butterfly, a beagle, a St. Bernard, a mountain, a dinosaur, a raccoon and a cougar.
“While cougars have been synonymous with Beaumont for many years, we prefer our mascot to not be a duplicate of any of the local mascots,” as Beaumont High School is already home to the Cougars. “Instead, it should represent the spirit of our facilities, programs and amenities,” Starr said.
Beaumont’s Parks & Rec Department will have a committee review entries and select some of the more promising submissions to be voted on by the public in a bracket-style elimination on the Beaumont Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
The city reserves the right to refine and iron out any final details of the mascot (which will then become city property), but its creator will earn boasting rights, and eventually have an opportunity to meet their mascot.
To submit entries online, visit beaumontca.gov/FormCenter/Published-Forms-2/Mascot-Search-90?fbclid=IwAR0R69kQcbn6BsndbLDxMkMZHw54kBkDzEdkM-8nMh2HTp_pBEItvaNo_JY .
In addition to the online submission form, the city can accept written suggestions at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Recreation Center at 1310 Oak Valley Pkwy., or e-mailed to Ashley Starr at astarr@beaumontca.gov.
