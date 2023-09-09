Mando is Beaumont Police Department’s latest addition to the K-9 team, shown here with handler Officer Zachary Taylor, who joined the department in 2019.
Two-year-old Mando was born in Hungary and trained in Europe, arriving in the United States last February.
Taylor and Mando graduated from their training program in June; since then Mando is credited with having secured a half-ounce of methamphetamine and been deployed 11 times in the search for suspects, helping net six arrests and two other arrests related to the recovery of stolen vehicles, according to Chief Sean Thuilliez, who introduced the canine team at the Sept. 5 city council meeting.
During its meeting the council approved up to 15 canine inspection services with the Beaumont school district on an as-needed basis at a rate of $151.63 per hour, in an agreement that covers Aug. 15, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Mando and the department’s other K-9 unit Murph will be made available if K-9 officers are on duty.
The terms of agreement allow the police department’s canine inspection team to inspect communal areas, lockers, gym areas, parking lots, grounds and other select areas on school district property; the agreement assures that “The police canine will not be used to sniff any person.”
At the council meeting, Mando was issued his badge.
