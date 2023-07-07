July 4

Record Gazette photos by Chloe Tokar

Families gather at Stewart Park to view Beaumont’s Freedom Festival fireworks show.

 Mariela Campbell

By CHLOE TOKAR

For Record Gazette

The sky over Beaumont was brought to life as fireworks decorated the sky once more for the annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival.

Stewart Park saw crowds adorned in red, white and blue as they gathered for the free, all-day event.

Blocks of bounce houses, food trucks and vendors were set up in the corner of the grounds, leaving most of the space for families to picnic and enjoy the concerts.

“It’s my first time out in Beaumont because I just moved here,” said Caren Cicero, an account manager. “We have friends out here and it’s such a nice community. Everything is good so far.”

With a skate park, a beer booth, and a kids’ zone, there was plenty of entertainment offered for attendees of every age. Rock band Dramarama and new wave band A Flock of Seagulls also performed free shows as people danced and indulged in a bevy of local treats.

“I came because of Dramarama and Flock of Seagulls,” said Monica Rodriguez, who is a teacher for the Banning school district. “I can’t believe that we actually get to see them for free. To me, that’s so awesome — that was the draw for sure.”

Fireworks went off at 9 p.m. as eyes looked to the sky for the multicolored pyrotechnic show, dazzling community members as they celebrated the country’s independence.

