Beaumont has approved $163,900 in community development block grants, with $20,000 being given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass, and the remaining $143,900 will be designated for street and sidewalk rehabilitation projects, and ADA ramp improvements in downtown Beaumont.
Megan Grisham, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club, submitted a letter appealing for the funds to benefit Camp Kids, which she referred to as a “saving grace” and a days’-long source of survival for families of essential workers during the pandemic, which offered a safe place for children to be during the day — and not just afterschool, which is traditionally when families have relied on the club’s services.
The city’s Community Development Director Christina Taylor outlined some of the city improvements for the downtown region.
According to her staff report, east and west of Beaumont Avenue, and north of 6th Street, has many curb and ADA ramps in need of rehabilitation, with the Public Works Department determining the prioritization of which ones to work on, with construction beginning in July.
The funding comes from the Riverside County Economic Development Agency.
