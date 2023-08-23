Beaumont residents express gratitude for firefighters

From a 7-year-old grandson offering up three dollar bills, to the disabled man in a wheelchair who insisted that his caregiver drive him to the lodge at Four Seasons residential community so he could personally drop off a contribution, residents and supporters in the Beaumont community raised $6,413 toward something special for local firefighters.
For six days, volunteers manned a table, collecting contributions with the intention of merely buying “a few steaks, baked potatoes and salad to thank firefighters,” an effort fueled by the recent loss of a couple of firemen in a helicopter collision a couple of weeks ago. The helicopter collided with another while working a wildfire in Cabazon, resulting in the deaths of firefighters Josh Bischof and Tim Rodriguez and pilot Tony Sousa.
Even supporters of the Sun Lakes Country Club stepped up to contribute, acknowledging that firefighters saved homes along Breckenridge Avenue during the Highland Fire last month.
Monday morning, Aug. 14, firefighters gathered at Fire Station 20 on Beaumont Avenue to accept the donations from Four Seasons representatives Brenda Mackey and Donna Gilbreth.
The duo previously approached Stater Bros. and, with that grocer providing them a 5 percent discount, purchased 27 gift cards worth $250 each.
According to Battalion Chief Tim Voigt, whose wife Jessica serves on the Beaumont City Council, 27 personnel are assigned to Station 20.
Voigt, along with several of his firefighters, and Capt. Matt Hayes, deputy director of the nonprofit Riverside County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund (RCPFBF), which provides support to firefighters and their families during times of need, were present for the informal occasion.
“The residents of Four Seasons thank you for what you do all year, especially in the last few weeks” in light of the loss of industry colleagues, Gilbreth said. “The residents of Four Seasons appreciate you more than you know.”
Hayes expressed gratitude that, “This community cares about us as much as we do them.”
RCPFBF has set up a donations tab to specifically support the families of the two firefighters who were killed in the Aug. 6 helicopter crash over Cabazon.
Links for contributions to funds in support for the families of Cal Fire Capt. Rodriguez and Assistant Chief Bischof are available at Riverside County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund (rcpfbf.com).
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
