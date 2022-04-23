BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Sounds like the primary reason Beaumont picked the particular playground equipment for Rangel Park that it has, came down to supply chain and demand issues.
Interim Community Services Director Doug Story explained to Beaumont’s city council at its April 19 meeting that “One of the reasons we’re going with this brand and model is because of availability: we’re finding that it’s difficult to find things that can come in a reasonable amount of time, so we’re excited that this manufacturer has this available for us, and fits all the dimensions and the things we want to do here.”
The playground equipment is part of the city’s effort to overhaul Rangel Park, which includes repairing the encompassing fence and leveling the ballfield, new irrigation installation, fresh sod being laid.
Story anticipates that baseball tournaments could start up at the beginning of July.
“Things are moving along; we’ve put together a special team of in-house guys that are doing a lot of work over there every day, so things are continuing to move, and we’re excited to see that part come along pretty quickly.”
Also in the works is a shade structure to go over the picnic area, which will be provided by the same company, Spring, Texas-based Kraftman Commercial Playground and Water Parks, Inc.
The city went ahead and approved $42,100.35 to purchase the playground equipment and accompanying shade structure.
The park’s plans also call for a 50-foot by 70-foot half-court basketball court with three-point lines.
The city has previously discussed potentially installing a splash pad, though falls short on funding for such an amenity.
Councilman Julio Martinez asked Story as to the whereabouts of the coveted Valdivia sign; Story assured him that it was in safekeeping, and that it was removed for access while some of the conduits were being disconnected.
“It is being preserved, safe, it is good,” and noted that the city has acquired a new score board for the ballfield, and that the Valdivia sign will once again grace the park, potentially “in a more prominent location” at Rangel Park.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
