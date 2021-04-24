Beaumont participates in fee increase to protect species habitats

Developer fees related to preserving endangered species and providing the conservation of nearly half of a million acres is going up among 18 members of the Western Riverside County Regional Conservation Authority (RCA), a joint powers authority that oversees the Western Riverside County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan (MSCHP).
At its April 20 city council meeting, Beaumont approved a resolution to impose a fee increase for MSCHP per an updated study completed by the RCA.
The increase from Beaumont and the other participating agencies will be the first since the plan’s inception in 2004.
The countywide MSHCP plan was developed in response to the need for future growth opportunities in western Riverside County and to streamline environmental permitting processes.
Fees collected through MSHCP pay for acquisition of additional reserve lands that help meet a target conservation acreage that local governments are responsible to acquire.
Permitting fees vary depending on density and development type, and can be applied to housing developments, installation of flood control channels, addition of roads, or construction of public use facilities such as jails, for instance.
The update fees for funding the preservation of natural ecosystems with the Western Riverside County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan mostly affects developers: current fees for residential projects of fewer than eight dwelling units are $2,234; as of July 1, they increase to $2,935; and by Jan. 1, 2022 they will rise to $3,635.
For commercial and industrial development, fees currently sit at $7,606, and will rise to $11,982 by July 1. On Jan. 1, 2022, they will soar to $16,358.
In addition to the countywide increase, each participating city is allowed to add an administrative fee to recoup the costs of processing permits.
Beaumont’s staff spends roughly 107 hours per year processing permits for the MSHCP with no reimbursement for collecting the fees for those activities.
When averaged out across the number of permits issued annually, the administrative processing fee equates to $26 per permit.
The city’s receipt of local Measure A sales tax funds for local streets and roads is conditioned upon the city’s participation in the MSHCP.
In the previous fiscal year Beaumont received $1,000,098.56 in Measure A funding for local transportation projects.
