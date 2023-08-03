Beaumont observes National Night Out

Sirens blared and police lightbars illuminated the grounds of Noble Creek Park as the National Night Out and market night event in Beaumont brought together community and first responders alike.
The second annual event took advantage of the cool summer hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and carried the “Touch-A-Truck” theme, inviting crowds to meet their local responders in a free gathering that encouraged attendees to better understand and know the people that serve their community.
“It’s just trying to get the community to get involved with us as we introduce ourselves to them and kind of let them check out all of our toys,” said San Gorgonio Pass California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jason Montez. “We’re always hiring; we’re trying to hire 1,000 new CHP officers, so if you have a commitment to serve your community then this will be a great thing for you.”
While the goal of the gathering was not aimed at recruitment, people of all ages found themselves invested in the equipment of first responders. Police horses and dogs sat patiently as crowds came face-to-face with the animal workers. Paramedics and firemen helped children explore their vehicles, and the CHP showcased its new helicopter to future pilots in an effort to deepen the relationship of citizens and responders — opening the doors for future enlistees.
“The goal is to get everyone out of their homes as a neighborly event and just meet all of the public safety personnel, as well as each other, and just hang out in our beautiful parks,” said City of Beaumont Recreation Manager Ashley Starr. “It gives everyone the opportunity to see the different branches, the different departments and get a feel for exactly what they do. It kind of gives everyone the opportunity to see all the levels of involvement. I think it’s a fabulous turnout.”
Aside from the responders, attendees were invited to indulge in a myriad of vendors — both local and large-scale — as they brought goods, games, music and decadent foods to the masses.
“I love coming out here in the summer months and promoting my business. I’m a positive, feel-good type of person and I just like embracing that and offering fun items for everybody,” said Jessica Shank, owner of the Sunny Shop. “Really, I’m just a local mom who loves to come out and do local stuff. The week before we got canceled because of the fires; they used this as a basecamp — which is awesome, but tonight we have all the first responders that were fighting those fires here, so I love it.”
Originally started by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, the Beaumont Night Out event was inspired to encourage various departments of police, fire, medics and park officials to provide an up-close and personal way for people to better understand the work of what their public servants provide.
“My youngest is very into all of the fire and PD so we kind of surprised him with it and it’s been a great experience,” said Wildwood Elementary teacher Meganne Cartwright. “My oldest is very nervous but warmed up very quickly and got in all the trucks and loved it. We came specifically for them.”
The Decades band closed the evening with clean covers and soft tunes as families ran around to enjoy a night of merriment and connection with the people that choose to keep their community clean and safe for current and future generations.
