On March 15, Beaumont Library submitted an online application through the California State Library’s “Building Forward” library infrastructure grant program. $10,000,000 is being requested to help fund a renovation and expansion program to upgrade the Library’s facility to better serve a growing population.
Beaumont Library will be required to match such an award with a minimum of $5,000,000.
It is expected that the entire project will cost $18,500,000 when completed.
The Library continues to work with PJHM and Engberg Anderson architects who completed a plan in 2014. That design is currently being updated with a reduction in size to the low 30,000-square-foot range (see schematics).
Engberg Anderson architect Alexandra Ramsey will begin the re-design process on March 28 and 29 by meeting with the director, various groups of staff members, and the Library’s Steering Committee.
Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton, Past Library Board Member and longtime community resident Steve Perry, and School Board Member Shawn Mitchell have agreed to serve on the Steering Committee to oversee the final design work along with Margaret Coleman, Library Board President, and Director Luren Dickinson.
A public forum is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, in the Library’s community room.
At this “Town Hall” meeting, Ramsey will present slides illustrating general trends in library design and then focus on the existing library, asking those in attendance to provide feedback on the current facility.
The framework for this hour-long session is “Keep, Toss, Create.” It will give library users a chance to have their voices heard by helping to identify the spaces and services they consider a “must keep” for the Library, as well as to consider what services are no longer effective or necessary. Information from this meeting will be used as part of the re-design.
Beaumont Library, a California Special District independent of both city and county government, provides library services to Beaumont and Cherry Valley.
Call (951) 845-1357 or visit bld.lib.ca.us to find out more.
