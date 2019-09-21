Leticia McDonald was not at the Job Fair at City Hall on Tuesday for herself.
The 35-year-old Beaumont resident was looking for a job for her 19-year-old son, Isaiah Brown, who couldn’t make the event because he had to be at school at 11 a.m.
The job fair, sponsored by Veterans Expo Services and the cities of Banning, Beaumont, Calimesa and Cabazon, was held from 9 a.m. to noon.
McDonald said she had stopped by the Cal Vet booth, Fed Ex and the Beaumont Unified School District, among others.
Brown is studying mechanical engineering in college and needs a job.
“He’s just ready for work,” McDonald said.
More than 100 people showed up for the third job fair at Beaumont City Hall. Twenty-three employers had booths there and then another 15 employers showed up and more tables were located and set up.
Rachel Guerra is a human resources associate with the county of San Bernardino. Guerra said she goes to job fairs every month to speak with potential employees about job openings with the county.
Guerra recently completed Veterans at Work Certificated Program, which took a week, she said.
This enables her to help veterans’ transition from being in the military into civilian life. Guerra said that veterans excel in this program because they understand the needs of other veterans. At the job fair Tuesday, Guerra said she had talked with about 10 people in the first hour.
“It seems like they’re just trying to find anything at this moment,” Guerra said.
Teresa Rogers, 59, of Beaumont, is trying to find a job immediately because she is going to have to move soon.
She was giving an eviction notice so she has about six weeks to find new housing.
Rogers was filling out an application and talking to various employers. She has worked in retail, but was laid off this past year.
When she was raising her family, she was a pre-school teacher.
“I’m looking for anything full-time,” she said.
Sandra Carpenter, a human resources assistant, and Tracy Lynn, human resources specialist, were representing the VA Hospital in Loma Linda.
They said that the VA Hospital jobs are listed on usajobs.gov.
Currently, they have housekeeping aide positions, food service workers, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, registered nurses and physicians. Carpenter said that some jobs are harder to fill than others, such as pathology and lab, and food services.
Lynn said resumes are very important in the hiring process. Be very clear on your resume, she said, about your work history.
“Sometimes we list our work experience, but not whether it’s full-time or part-time,” she said.
Jobs are posted for 10 calendar days. It can take three to five business days to notify applicants if they qualify and they will be notified by email.
Veterans also can get a helping hand from the VFW and its auxiliary. Jackie Atwood said they can help veterans with grooming, such as haircuts, interview clothes, work clothes/uniforms and transportation, for gas cards and bus passes.
Atwood said they do not give the recipients cash for their transportation needs.
For more information, people can call the VFW Auxiliary Desert Edge Post No. 233 at (951) 845-7807.
Caregivers also have opportunities for work through Inland Respite, Inc. according to human resources generalists Victor Figueroa and Kathy Oviedo.
These positions are part-time and Inland Respite will not send a caregiver any further than 15 to 20 miles from their home.
Respite workers are needed in Beaumont, Hemet, San Jacinto, Calimesa, Yucaipa, Redlands, Highland, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
Inland Respite said it takes approximately a week to respond to applicants. They can apply online.
The corporate office is in Brawley, but there are sites in the Inland Empire, San Diego and Indio. Inland Respite provides training if they don’t have experience. They work hard to meet the family’s expectations.
“We try to fit the respite worker with the client,” Figueroa said.
