BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Typically, in past years, a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the City event includes a sit-down dinner, catered by servers, as a prelude to city officials offering insights as to what has transpired in the city’s latest developments, as to what may come in the years ahead.
The 28th annual State of the City hosted last Thursday at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon tried something different: they basically threw a party.
Vendors representing caterers and food and drink venues from around the Pass area set up stations around the golf club’s patio and served up samples from the likes of Craft Lounge, DJ Louisiana Kitchen, Dough Dudes Pizza, Los Caballeros Tacos & Catering; and Peanuts, Fried Rice & More, as well as Queso Gringo and Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
Guests who had paid at least $65 a ticket (table sponsorships started at $500) mingled and rubbed elbows with elected officials and dignitaries.
“Sometimes you have to go outside your comfort zone” and try something different. It was a great success. Now everyone is going to copy us,” the chamber’s Executive Director Bette Rader said in a statement.
Everyone was treated to a dessert from one of Beaumont’s newest businesses, Cookie Co.
The chamber bestowed its Beautification Awards upon Inner-City Auto Repair & Tires Store #2 owners Alak Omar Aqleh; KVS Flooring owners David Grabau and Dezra Ashley; and Community Development Director Doug Story and City Councilman Rey Santos, representing the city for its renovation of the historic Barrio District and Rangel Park.
The chamber also presented “Hero” distinctions among public safety figures: this year’s CalFire Hero is James Wadlund, a firefighter paramedic who doubles as a field and safety trainer; California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Bell, who was valedictorian of his class from the academy and humbly cracks prolific cases; Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Juan Cedeño, a SWAT sniper assigned to the Cabazon station who was described as a caring leader who initiates relations with at-risk individuals; and Beaumont Police Department Sergeant Regi-nald Autrey, a former firefighter and sheriff who helps lead Beaumont’s Multiple Enforcement Team.
Mayor Lloyd White offered a more laid back technique to delivering this year’s State of the City; instead of hiding behind a podium, he had an office-like setup on the stage, where city administrators could be comfortably seated as he interviewed them about their departments, interspersed with video highlights promoting activities that depicted the city’s growth.
When Mayor White initially was elected in 2014, the State of the City event was traditionally held in spring.
At the time, the city was under investigation and in leadership transition as it shook off an era of corruption, and as the city needed to revamp, he requested that the event be moved to late summer.
He took a moment to express appreciation to Councilman Rey Santos who, unlike White, is not running for reelection to retain a seat on the council.
He then sat and gave a newscaster-style interview for city department heads, starting with police Chief Sean Thuilliez, who touched upon the city’s plans to build a new Police Department headquarters near Fire Station 106, which broke ground a few weeks ago, and said that his department has brought on board a four-person motorcycle team and brought aboard specialists who could provide crisis intervention during incidents involving people with special needs.
Community Services Director Story provided updates on renovations at Stewart Park, home to the Cherry Festival, and discussed the city’s plans to expand and invigorate the veterans and public safety memorial plaza in front of city hall.
Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor, tasked with overseeing the city’s 20-year general plan outlook, addressed the city’s growing housing and infrastructure needs, and the city’s vision for a walkable downtown area.
Public Works Director Jeff Hart talked about the efforts to widen Pennsylvania Avenue and the complementary grade separation for the railroad tracks, and the extension of 2nd Street to connect to Pennsylvania Avenue.
