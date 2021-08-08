At the Beaumont City Council meeting on July 20 Public Information Officer Ashley Starr gave a presentation concerning the city’s branding initiative, revealing a series of icon and tile designs.
The branding/identity initiative entered “Phase 2” in April, in partnership with the Carlsbad-based public relations firm JPW Communication.
Starr begins the presentation by going over multiple different tile designs, confirming that all designs fit within the city’s approved color palette of green, orange, yellow and blue.
The tile designs use simplistic patterns and icons to represent different attributes of Beaumont, those being Ideal Location, Community, Family, and Clean Air. In addition, a fifth pattern is formed by connecting the corners of four tiles, representing Beaumont as a “vibrant, flourishing city.”
Starr states that the icons can be used in a variety of designs throughout the downtown, such as street art, interior design, and on monumentation. These patterns can also be applied to infrastructure, such as bridge design, underpass design, and freeway design. Starr also mentions that the designs can be used in city documents or made into promotional items such as coasters and lapel pins.
The next step for this initiative is to collect feedback on the designs. During a public comment period, resident Ron Roy offered the city his thoughts, saying that the designs need to be subjected to diverse scrutiny and critique in order for them to be great.
“The colors lack diversity,” Roy notes, comparing JPW’s designs to those of the many famous tile makers in Southern California. “[These] tiles do not show any reference to the diversity of cultures and people that have and do inhabit the area.” Roy urges the city council members to look into the “notable SoCal world famous tile makers and municipal landmarks and cityscapes” to gain a richer perspective on tile design, criticizing the proposed designs on their lack of representation and storytelling.
With no other public comments, Mayor Mike Lara asks the council members for their criticism.
Councilman David Fenn is less harsh, stating how he likes the representation of the different aspects of Beaumont in the designs, detailing how they act as great selling points for the city when it comes to “Clean Air,” “Ideal Location,” and “Community.”
Fenn also points out the leaf-like patterns in the corners of the tiles, referencing the many trees in Beaumont, and is supportive of the first set of designs.
Mayor Pro Tem Lloyd White agrees with Fenn, and disagrees with Roy’s previous comment that the designs didn’t tell a story.
Addressing the local’s criticism, White states “I understand that there is a typical Southern California culture and design, but I don't think Beaumont is typical Southern California.”
While Roy had compared the proposed designs to those of world-renown SoCal tile makers, White isn’t so concerned with looking like the rest of Southern California.
Councilman Julio Martinez admits that he was “kind of on the fence,” but what sold him was the fact that the four designs combined together to create a seal in the middle, which can be used in many different ways.
As for Mayor Mike Lara, he critiques the “Family” and “Ideal Location” designs, saying that they aren’t as clear or easy to understand as the ‘Community’ and ‘Clean Air’ designs.
Lara also points out that the Cherry Festival isn’t represented in any of the designs despite being a community event that has been held more than 100 years.
He also mentions the city’s history with trains, although is unclear on how that could be worked into the designs.
In response to the council’s comments, Starr states that she will work with JPW Communications to touch up the icons as requested, and will also find a way to work cherry blossoms and railroad tracks into the designs.
Councilman White suggests using the center design to represent cherry blossoms as opposed to trees, and also states that a mountain icon could be used in the ‘Location’ design rather than a compass.
Councilman Martinez agrees, saying that while the proposed designs were well-made, the suggestions brought up were more in line with his vision for the designs.
Starr will return with finalized designs at a future council meeting.
Christopher Morant is a Beaumont High School intern with the Record Gazette. He may be reached at chrismorant36@gmail.com.
