BY SUSAN MARTINEZ
For the Record Gazette
On March 17 the Rotary Club of Beaumont-Cherry Valley recognized first responders from Beaumont Police Department, California Highway Patrol, CalFire, and Emergency Medical Services/Ambulance.
The event was held at Beaumont City Hall.
Rotary’s President Della Condon called on first responders by agency to recognize them for being the first line of defense as well as maintaining order and safety in the community.
Rotary partnered with three Jersey Mike’s Subs, Raising Cane’s and Farmer Boys restaurants who, despite the challenges they faced this year, generously donated certificates for all of the staff from each of the agencies to thank them for putting themselves “on the line” each day to keep the community safe.
Mayor Mike Lara was the first to speak and thank the first responders for their commitment to responding to emergencies and the highlighting their dedication to their duty despite the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Lara was accompanied by City Manager Todd Parton and Rotary member Elizabeth Gibbs, the city’s transit director.
Art Welch, representing Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, commended the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club on putting together a well-attended, organized and safe event.
Presenter and Rotarian Bruce Murrill expressed his appreciation for the first responders’ service and as he looked out to the group stated that he knew many of them and they were like family to him.
Murrill also commented that this was “a great event with some super sponsors: Raising Canes, Jersey Mike’s Subs, and Farmer Boys. These first responders do a fantastic job.”
Rotary Governor Barry Valdez from District 5330 attended the event and echoed the similar sentiments of appreciation and service, and commended the Rotary Club on continuing to do good in their community.
The heart of all the first responders is demonstrated in their everyday lives and reflects Rotary’s mantra, “Service Above Self.”
Condon echoed this sentiment as she stated that “As Rotary president it was important to me to highlight projects that personify our Rotary slogan ‘Service Above Self’.”
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club was privileged to have been able to honor first responders from the various agencies.
“Thank you to the Office of Congressman Raul Ruiz, Office of California State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, Office of State Assemblyman Chad Mayes and the Office of Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt for providing certificates of recognition, the Beaumont City and Council for facilitating to venue, and the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce for supporting and promoting Rotary’s event,” Condon said in a statement later.
The Rotary Club of Beaumont-Cherry Valley invites community leaders, local businesses and anyone that has the heart to volunteer to join and make a positive impact in the city of Beaumont.
For more information regarding the Rotary Club please call Susan Martinez at (480) 363-0149.
