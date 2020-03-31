The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District announced Monday, March 30, that it is closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until further notice.
The park district’s phone will be turned off, but staff will monitor voicemails and return those calls. Emails can still be sent.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
