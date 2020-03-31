The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce is closed to the public for the time being. The chamber is at 726 Beaumont Ave.
The Beaumont Library also has extended its closure through April 30. It is located at 125 E. Eighth St.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores and retail stores are offering special hours for seniors to shop so as to avoid the crowds.
The coronavirus pandemic has created changes in the way that local nonprofits are handling the way they get food to the public the past few weeks.
Duane Burk and Dan Hughes are still surprised that residents think the city of Beaumont and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District are intertwined.
John Weeks, known for being the owner of the nonprofit Museum of Pinball in Banning, also owns online tool distribution company Jabetc (a company of three employees) based out of the same property near Banning Municipal Airport.
There were more than a dozen classrooms designated to host read alouds at Central Elementary School in Banning Tuesday evening, and characters strutted about as part of the school’s participation in the Read Across America campaign.
