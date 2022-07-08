For the fourth of July the city of Beaumont invited residents and guests to its annual Freedom Fest, featuring a day of picnicking, games and live entertainment.
The event was held at Stewart Park where families spread their blankets out throughout the park to play games, enjoy a live concert and, later, a fireworks show.
In Banning families spread out around the stadium behind Nicolet Middle School to partake in the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
Even more were camped out and stationed across the street in Repplier Park, and at least a block east Wilson Street was closed off to through traffic as residents there tailgated and set up their own barbecues and, ever-so-not-discreetly, competed with the city to light off fireworks nearby.
Mike and Isabel Navarro of San Jacinto attended Beaumont's Freedom Festival for the first time based on good reviews heard for past events.
“It’s a good event that’s really family friendly,” said Isabel. “It’s a nice, safe and fun place to get together with the family.”
The musical lineup in Beaumont included local favorites Best of Everything (B.O.E.) and the Journeymen.
Banning's Parks & Recreation Department sponsored several free activities throughout the day, from potato sack races and Zumba dancing, to providing a parked Volkswagen Beetle on the field to be painted in groovy colors.
And, of course, a roughly 10-minute fireworks display set to patriotic music.
Jason Floyd of Beaumont, who works for Banning’s Parks & Recreation Department running some of the youth activities, took a break with his wife Adalia to watch the fireworks.
“It’s my fourth year working this event — I always seem to end up working with the kids, because everyone enjoys watching me work with them; and this is the most I’ve seen” attending the city’s celebrations in that time, Floyd said.
Sarah Jimenez and daughter Paige, 14, and Chase, 12, drove out from Victorville to join Jimenez’s husband Ralph Wright, Banning’s Parks & Rec director, as he worked the holiday with so many of his staff.
“It’s fun. It’s cool because we get to honor America,” Chase said.
Paige agreed, “There’s a lot of fun energy. It’s a happy energy,” she said. “It’s nice to see everyone come together.”
Simon Contreras, 13, of Banning, accompanied his older brother to the park just in time to see the fireworks.
“I wasn’t expecting to see this many people,” Simon said.
Lucia Rodriguez of Banning came to the stadium with her daughter Angela, and other members of the family who were scattered at various activities.
“We like to see the fireworks. It’s very emotional for me,” Rodriguez said. “Being here and being part of everything. I loved the fireworks — especially the ending.”
Banning Parks & Recreation Commissioner Juanita Diaz estimates that nearly 3,500 people were in attendance between the stadium and the park, or set up in lawn chairs along San Gorgonio Avenue.
“The park was packed,” she reported. “A lot of people thanked the Parks & Rec for hosting our free family events. It felt more like a community gathering.”
Last March the city approved a $28,000 contract with Rialto-based Pyro Spectaculars to run Banning’s fireworks display for this year.
