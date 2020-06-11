Lighter side

Courtesy photo

Patsy L. Adams

Two grandchildren appeared in a dream so vivid, they inspired a story.

Beaumont author Patsy L. Adams,who turns 74 in August, has released her first-ever book through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and based all of her characters on her seven grandchildren.

She will conduct a Zoom virtual book signing starting around 3 p.m. (check-in starts at 2:50 p.m.) this Saturday, June 13.

Lighter Side

Patsy L. Adams's book cover.

The event will include special guests and a musical performance, gift giveaways and raffles.

Guests may register in advance to participate at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W6Bh4oelS6SW7VyzWnZJyQ

More on her book: https://www.thelightersideofdarkness.com/nooks .

Be sure to follow the story in next week's Record Gazette.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Local emergency proclaimed, countywide curfew set for tonight

Local emergency proclaimed, countywide curfew set for tonight

The County of Riverside proclaimed a local emergency and set a countywide curfew tonight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The order was signed today by County Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services George Johnson, in coordination with law enforcement officials, and applies to all cities a…

Good Samaritans help a stranger who stopped in Banning to move along

Good Samaritans help a stranger who stopped in Banning to move along

Hungry, sunburned, and determined to get to Texas from Moreno Valley within just a couple of weeks, “One-Armed Willy,” as he joked with acquaintances to call him, appeared at a food distribution event in Banning, anticipating that he would volunteer and hopefully get to earn a bag of food.

+3
Essentially, churches are opening in the Pass

Essentially, churches are opening in the Pass

This Sunday, the 50th day of Easter, is a significant for Christians, who believe that the Holy Spirit descended upon Jesus’s apostles following his ascension to Heaven, and for Jews it is Shavuot, commemorating when God gave the Torah to the nation of Israel, though the occasion is not as w…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.