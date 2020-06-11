Two grandchildren appeared in a dream so vivid, they inspired a story.
Beaumont author Patsy L. Adams,who turns 74 in August, has released her first-ever book through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and based all of her characters on her seven grandchildren.
She will conduct a Zoom virtual book signing starting around 3 p.m. (check-in starts at 2:50 p.m.) this Saturday, June 13.
The event will include special guests and a musical performance, gift giveaways and raffles.
Guests may register in advance to participate at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W6Bh4oelS6SW7VyzWnZJyQ
More on her book: https://www.thelightersideofdarkness.com/nooks .
Be sure to follow the story in next week's Record Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.