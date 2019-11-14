Early signing day
Julia Shephard (left) and Bryanna Gardinier sign letters of intent during the early signing period on Nov. 13. 
 Courtesy photo

The early period for athletes signing college national letters of intents begins Nov. 13.

Beaumont High School had two signees on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for the early signing period.
 
Julia Shephard - Softball (Occidental College)
Bryanna Gardinier - Softball (Westcliff University)
+4
Art studio hosts Dia de los Muertos event

Art studio hosts Dia de los Muertos event

Last Saturday afternoon, Toti’s Art Studio in Banning celebrated Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead event observed primarily in Mexico in which surviving relatives remember loved ones that have passed away and moved on in their spiritual journeys.

Raider Nation takes over Brew Rebellion

Raider Nation takes over Brew Rebellion

Hunkered down together, a celebratory crew of Oakland Raiders fans convened at Banning’s craft microbrewery to hang out, and to meet two former Raiders players who headlined the event.

