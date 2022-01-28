BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
In response to an emergency regulation adopted earlier this month by the State Water Resources Control Board that prohibits certain wasteful water use practices statewide and encourages citizens to more closely monitor their water usage and support conservation habits, Banning plans to be more diligent in its outreach to unsuspecting residents who may be wasting that resource.
“Our intent is not to fine water wasters, but educate them,” Public Works Director Art Vela told Banning’s city council at their Jan. 25 meeting. “Lots of waste is unintentional, that users are unaware of, and we just need to notify them,” he said, noting “Prohibitions are practices we should be implementing on a daily basis.”
According to Vela, the latest decree from the SWRCB provides more flexibility when determining whether to impose fines.
Vela said that the latest regulation “really reflects water supply as a whole and does not reflect the city of Banning’s water supply: we have a ton of water in the ground as storage.”
Vela told council members that the city is working to come up with a means to report water waste.
“Our intent is to outreach, educate and assist our customers,” Vela said.
Councilman David Happe was curious as to “What kind of enforcement do we have?”
Vela explained that “It’s not mandatory to enforce fines, which will be more for our flagrant wasters who continue doing what they’re doing, which would require code enforcement’s commitment.”
Happe also wondered whether there are any audits for water usage.
Vela claimed that there currently is not, though the city is working on a water conservation program in conjunction with water meter reading program.
The discussion item was simply a “receive and file” notation on the council’s agenda.
