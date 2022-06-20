Banning Unified renews, expands safety programs

On Wednesday, June 8, Banning Unified School District appointed Johnny Baker as assistant superintendent of human resources and approved measures aimed at maintaining and improving safety at the district’s campuses.
In his introduction of Baker, Superintendent Terrence Davis shared that Baker has spent 18 years of his educational career working for the Banning district. He spent 10 years as a teacher and was most recently principal of Cabazon Elementary.
Baker has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master of science in education administration from Grand Canyon University.
“I am very humbled and honored to serve in this role for our district,” Baker said. “It’s an honor to serve in the community I was born and raised in. It’s an honor to continue to serve as we burst off into bigger and better things for our district.”
The assistant superintendent position was vacated when Davis was appointed to superintendent.
Relating to safety, the district voted to continue and expand two safety programs already in place — the GoGaurdian Beacon and the school resource officer programs.
The board voted to upgrade its service level for GoGaurdian, an online safety system that monitors online activities on district devices and alerts district personnel to activities that indicate risks of suicide, self-harm and possible harm to others. While the district has been using GoGaurdian the upgraded service level will offer increased sensitivity for posts and other activities that might indicate violent threats or need for suicide intervention.
According to district staff, the program monitors online activities from district-issued Internet devices used on campus and at homes but not privately owned devices.
The new GoGaurdian contract is for $24,407.08 and runs until June 30, 2023.
The board also voted unanimously to renew its School Resource Officer agreement with Banning Police Department to provide two officers and one sergeant dedicated to serving the district.
One officer will be assigned to Banning High School, one will be assigned to Nicolet Middle School and a new officer will be added to serve and patrol the elementary schools.
The program is designed to provide a positive image of law enforcement for students, assist school counselors and security officers with workshops, training and at-risk students, create an atmosphere of safety and security on district campuses and provided a liaison with the district, community and police department.
The program costs not-to-exceed amounts of $144,744 per officer and $153,841 per sergeant and will be funded primarily by Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief III and general funds.
