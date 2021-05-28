On May 22, Banning High School held a special event to honor its seniors: a drive-thru senior prom.
On a table corsages, sashes and buttons that read “Royalty 2021” awaited the royal court to arrive.
A backdrop of glitzy streamers, a long red carpeted entryway and red velvety stanchions welcomed seniors as they entered down a hallway.
Students were able to get their picture taken with a glittery backdrop that had the word “PROM” affixed to the top.
Brianna Hernandez, as the junior class president, had to take the lead to make the prom happen.
“The responsibility to set up the senior prom falls on the junior class,” Hernandez explained.
“Even though this year has been a little bit weird, we are still responsible for it. It’s going to be amazing. People will get to take pictures with their friends.”
The prom was supposed to be outdoors, but the wind picked up and the event was brought inside the school gym’s foyer.
Junior Class President Jordan Amis was excited about the red carpet-themed celebration for the seniors.
“We haven’t had too many events this year, and it’s just a blessing to be here and celebrate with my friends,” Amis said.
Despite the windy conditions, Amis was happy with the ending results.
“The weather conditions had us move the event inside, and it turned out really well.
“The setup is amazing, and the red carpet is beautiful. We’re really excited that ASB was able to pull it off. I’m ready to have fun.”
Some students were grateful that the school thought of holding an event to honor their seniors, even though the year was spent doing Distance Learning.
“I think it’s great that they (ASB) would actually sponsor an event like this, since last year, when everything closed down, we weren’t able to get any events like this” said senior Daisy Fernandez. “Even though this became a walk-by, I’m glad that it happened.”
Daisy brought her mother Anna Lizza Hernandez to share in the festivities.
“Tonight’s event is about overcoming COVID,” said Mickey Valdivia, the Associated Student Body adviser. “We’re offering students something when a lot of things were very hopeless for them this school year. “We’re honored to bring the 2021 Drive-Thru prom at Banning High School.”
Valdivia said that the team had to adjust to Mother Nature and her blustery wind.
“The prom was supposed to start at 6:00 p.m., and at 5:15, we did a new design, the music is playing and people are smiling and happy.”
Madison Cunningham, a senior at Banning, was upbeat about the celebration and the year.
“It’s nice that they put something together for us, despite everything that’s been going on with Distance Learning and COVID,” Cunningham said. “The experience is definitely different, but I like it.”
Cunningham will work after she graduates and is thinking about attending college soon.
The queen and king were crowned at 7:30 that evening.
According to Valdivia, the court constituted 11 boys and 11 girls, instead of the five that is customary.
“We decided to make the court bigger because we couldn’t have a homecoming or an event for spring sports,” Valdivia said.
This year’s prom queen is Pearl Lee, and the prom king is Joseph Torres.
The event took place for a couple of hours Saturday evening.
