Banning High School Key Club students are devoting their time to the
community by participating in Clean-Up Day, a monthly beautification of the city of Banning that allows students to work together and develop their leadership skills.
Key Club is a campus group dedicated to acts of service.
On clean-up days, members are seen sweeping the streets, collecting trash, pulling weeds and removing shrubs.
“Clean-up days give us the opportunity to come together and work on a project,” Key Club President senior Miyuki Urano said. “Sometimes it’s really hot, but it’s also really fun. It’sbecome a community with students who are around the same age and are all helping our city.”
Every month, Key Club helps to pick up litter during Banning’s Market Nights, where the community gathers to purchase handmade goods and foods from local vendors. The Key Club’s efforts help to keep the event a pleasant place to be, encouraging ongoing attendance.
Key Club also helps keep up the appearance of Banning’s local parks and even extends their efforts beyond city limits by helping with cleaning after the conclusion of the Stagecoach Festival.
When Key Club students are not cleaning, they can be found making food at local community kitchens that serve the less fortunate.
“The Banning High Key Club is one of the many student-led organizations in which our District takes great pride,” Superintendent Natasha Baker said. “By taking the extra time to support their community, these students have demonstrated great compassion and an eagerness to become future leaders.
