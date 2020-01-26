Banning’s golf teams raise money for breast cancer foundation

The golf teams at Banning High School recently donated the proceeds from a car wash fundraiser last fall to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. They were proud to have raised $778 for the charitable organization. Among the participants were: the boys golf team: Jesse Garcia, Garrison Saldana, Clarence Jones, Alex Cruz, Orion Flynn, Diego garcia, Raynier Rosales, Isaac Santana; and the girls golf team: Daisy Barajas, Diana Clemente, Trisha Songcuan, Ana Ambong, Mariela Ojeda Villicana, Destiny Toribio.
