Banning's food pantry H.E.L.P., Inc.

Restocking the warehouse shelves of Banning’s H.E.L.P. (Hope, Empathy, Love and Prayer) Inc. food pantry with 500 pounds of assorted non-perishable canned foods was a welcomed outreach gift from four operation centers of Frontier Communications.
The participating locations were Pomona, Redlands and Menifee.
The delivery filled District Mgr. Miles Dattilo’s field car as HELP’s president Al Silva and board members Pat Froehle and Bruce Kuhn helped unload the generous collection.
December food donations to our food pantry mean we can continue filling the baskets with additional items which significantly help the 1,850 registered low-income clients, President Al Silva confirmed.
For the past 38 years, H.E.L.P., Inc. has provided residents who live in the Banning, Beaumont and other Pass area communities with a monthly basket of food.
The 501(c) 3 agency needs at least 90 volunteers each week to be fully staffed —working three-hour shifts Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and a half day on Friday.
Those who may wish to volunteer are invited to come down to the facility for a tour.
Openings are available in the warehouse, thrift store and intake desks. HELP Inc. is located at 53 S. 6th Street, Banning,
