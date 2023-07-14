By CHLOE TOKAR
For Record Gazette
Off a windy dirt road, a small blues festival was held for those who love the genre, enjoy a beer with other community members and wanted to support veterans for all they do.
A relatively new event that's just a few years old, the budding Blues Festival to Honor Veterans was held at the historic Gilman Ranch & Wagon Museum in Banning last weekend, presented by the nonprofit Gilman Ranch Hands, Art of the Pass and Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, with support from the Cultural Alliance of the Pass.
“We’re the true nonprofit for the arts in the San Gorgonio Pass and we’ve been around for almost 20 years now,” said Gae Rusk, member of the Cultural Alliance of the Pass. “We have a gallery downtown; we also own the Banning Woman’s Club, which is a historic building in town. We put on art shows, we do art lessons for kids, basically a general uplifting of Banning.”
The Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum celebrates the history of late-1800s California, specifically regarding the exploration and settlement of Southern California and the San Gorgonio Pass.
It provided the perfect backdrop for an event geared toward celebrating the country’s past.
“Our mission is connecting communities by providing opportunities in the arts,” said Cultural Alliance of the Pass Executive Director Jackie Atwood. “We are in support; we work with the Gilman Ranch when things connect and because this is a music event and some of those folks in there playing in the band are part of the Cultural Alliance group; we connect when they call for help.”
The event drew a nice crowd of all ages, offering beer from Hangar 24 for adults, and an exciting setup and music for everyone there.
Surrounded by historical paraphernalia, local musicians passionate about guitar riffs and harmonica solos took to the head of the museum to delight attendees with their deep-felt beats.
Local music legends Chuck McCracken and the Beaumont Blues, featuring Rocky Zharp, King of the Blues Harmonica, brought life and blues into the historical space as people grooved and danced to support those who served the country.
“Chuck [McCracken] is a member and current president of the Cultural Alliance of the Pass,” Atwood said. “He’s also a member of the board of the Gilman Ranch, and this is his band, and some of the people in his band are board members of the Cultural Alliance of the Pass. We’re all very connected with the same mission. We want people to get together and make life better for everybody.”
The event continued, successfully earning donations for veterans and bringing blues to the region once more.
