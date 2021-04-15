On April 9 detectives of the Banning Police Department, assisted by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Gang Impact Team, arrested 24 year-old Jerry Valdepena for the crime of murder.
On June 5, 2016 the Banning Police Department received a 911 call in reference to an unknown subject being stabbed at a residence, located in the 400 block of Alessandro Road in Banning.
When officers arrived on scene, they encountered two stab victims at the location. Victim Jeremy Cooley and his juvenile son were discovered to have been stabbed multiple times. Both victims were transported to area hospitals, where Jeremy Cooley succumbed to his injuries.
Valdepena and his crime partner James Chagolla are accused of attending a party on
June 5, 2016 where they both stabbed Jeremy Cooley to death after Cooley asked them to quiet down.
This occurred in front of Cooley’s wife and juvenile son, who was also stabbed during the incident.
While James Chagolla has already been tried and convicted of the crime, detectives were only recently able to identify who the second suspect was.
On April 9, 2021, Valdepena was taken into custody by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and later booked into the Riverside County Jail for the crime of murder and the attempt murder of the Juvenile.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.