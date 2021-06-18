When school resumes in Banning on Aug. 12, there will be students in dire need of school supplies. Many folks were economically set back because of the pandemic, particularly the families
of our students.
For over 10 years and thousands of backpacks, Banning Partners has teamed up with the community and local churches to provide backpacks and school supplies for local students.
Students are in need of school supplies and backpacks as they work their way back into school and classes.
Banning Partners seeks help in equipping students through school supplies and backpack donations to local shops and businesses, between June 21 and July 5.
Donations will be collected and distributed to the schools.
Dropped off items may be brought to the Banning Chamber of Commerce, Banning City Hall, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Banning Public Works on Lincoln Street, Banning High School Library,
Johnny Russo’s, the Record Gazette office, and other places around the city.
Supplies of all kinds are needed and accepted, such as pens, pencils, paper, backpacks, erasers, rulers, protractors, calculators, and paper.
Cash donations made payable to Banning Partners for a Revitalized Community, a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization, P O Box 595, Banning CA.
For assistance, please call (951) 990-2721. Volunteers can also arrange a pick-up.
