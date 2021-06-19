BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning Library had a duo celebration of their recently renovated children’s room and teen center, and took a moment after hours to honor board member Loretta Cousar’s birthday with cake and pizza.
Banning took advantage of reduced visitors during the pandemic to perform a $200,000 overhaul of its children’s and teen’s sections, picking out “nature-themed” colors and décor, subsidized by pent-up capital improvement funds.
“You’ve done a nice job,” board President Kathy Little told staff as they gathered to take in the revamped surroundings, who explained that, through all the years she had grown up in Banning and visited the library, little had changed during that time.
“It needed some TLC,” she confessed. “It’s good to see the renovations.”
Board Member Alejandro Geronimo, who also serves as the city’s treasurer, said “We appreciate your efforts, and glad we had the opportunity to invest in the library and see it in a different light.”
He pointed to wifi boosters affixed to the ceilings.
“This is a whole new library,” he continued. “The wifi has been reconfigured and updated, and all of the internal infrastructure was all updated” as part of the remodeling.
Board Member Cousar complimented library Director Kevin Lee for securing grants that have benefited the library.
The library is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
Patrons no longer have a limited amount of visiting time — those restrictions have been lifted, though temperature checks will have to be passed for admission, and masks will still be required.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.