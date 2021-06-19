Banning library

Board member Loretta Cousar reads a card signed by colleagues and staff during an after hours celebration in her honor.

BY DAVID JAMES HEISS

Record Gazette

Banning Library had a duo celebration of their recently renovated children’s room and teen center, and took a moment after hours to honor board member Loretta Cousar’s birthday with cake and pizza.

Banning Library

Library board members Alejandro Geronimo, Kathy Little and Loretta Cousar, along with library director Kevin Lee, check out the remodeled children's room.

Banning took advantage of reduced visitors during the pandemic to perform a $200,000 overhaul of its children’s and teen’s sections, picking out “nature-themed” colors and décor, subsidized by pent-up capital improvement funds.

“You’ve done a nice job,” board President Kathy Little told staff as they gathered to take in the revamped surroundings, who explained that, through all the years she had grown up in Banning and visited the library, little had changed during that time.

Banning Library

a parenting desk allows someone to browse materials while their toddler plays in the adjacent built-in playpen.

“It needed some TLC,” she confessed. “It’s good to see the renovations.”

Board Member Alejandro Geronimo, who also serves as the city’s treasurer, said “We appreciate your efforts, and glad we had the opportunity to invest in the library and see it in a different light.”

He pointed to wifi boosters affixed to the ceilings.

“This is a whole new library,” he continued. “The wifi has been reconfigured and updated, and all of the internal infrastructure was all updated” as part of the remodeling.

Banning library board

Staff and elected officials pose in Banning Library's revamped teen center. From left (back row) are historian Francisco Ramos, library technician Christian Tzintzun, library board vice president Alejandro Geronimo, library clerk Danny Reed, library director Kevin Lee, library manager Fernando Morales, library asistant Elizabeth Fritz, library clerk Darnise Wiggins, board member Loretta Cousar, board president Kathy Little and board member Jana Brassfield.

Board Member Cousar complimented library Director Kevin Lee for securing grants that have benefited the library.

The library is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

Patrons no longer have a limited amount of visiting time — those restrictions have been lifted, though temperature checks will have to be passed for admission, and masks will still be required.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.

