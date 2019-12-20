Banning High School is calling all alumni from all sports to come to this Friday’s boys’ varsity basketball game where the school will be hosting a special dedication service to coach Stan Smith.
The longtime Banning High School Boys’ Basketball coach passed away on Sunday.
Coach Smith taught physical education at the high school for nearly 25 years.
Before that he was a teacher and Coombs Intermediate School.
During his tenure as head coach of the Bronco’s basketball program, Coach Smith led his teams to 494 wins.
He only had 93 losses.
He even had a 98-game win streak in his league.
Smith spent nearly 30 years as the head coach, including several years as the coach even after he retired in 2014.
The basketball gymnasium at the high school is dedicated and named after the illustrious coach.
The dedication will be held during halftime at tonight’s varsity boys’ basketball game as they take on the Indio High School Rajahs.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m., in the Banning High School gym, 100 Westward Avenue, Banning.
General admission to the game is $5.
For more information, call the school at (951) 922-0285.
