Banning gives blessing to explore New Energy talks

Last fall when representatives of New Energy North America presented a collaborative concept for energy storage and distribution for the city of Banning, the idea was to have a public-private partnership to develop a utilities-scale energy storage and solar installation project, where public entities would host either solar panels or battery storage, of which excess energy could be sold off by the city for a profit that would be split 60 percent to NENA and 40 percent to the city.
Former County Supervisor Marion Ashley and and NENA’s vice president of investor relations boasted about how all the components for the project are made in the United States.
The consortium at that time included Edison, N.J.-based Eos Energy Storage, which produces flow battery systems for electric vehicles; Chargepoint, which operates electric vehicle charging stations; Irvine-based 174 Power Global, an affiliate of Korean firm Hanwha Energy, which provides solar power generation; Martinez, Calif.-based Baja Carports, an engineering firm that installs and supplies solar carport systems; and Los Angeles-based BYD Heavy Industries, a Chinese firm that produces electric buses in the Los Angeles area.
Funding for the project was not outlined; Ashley told the Record Gazette that such information was “proprietary,” and because the process is competitive, revealing those funding mechanisms could cause the consortium to lose that advantage, Ashley has said.
However idealistic the concept was pitched, as the city explored the consortium’s idea, it was discovered that such a public-private partnership would not be an appropriate mechanism for such a collaborative, Banning’s city manager Doug Schulze said during a special Aug. 5 city council meeting.
Schulze explained that a government or public entity must own the assets as they are constructed, making it not so feasible for the collaboration to move forward as originally intended.
Instead, Banning has worked with NENA on an alternative approach that could accomplish the same goals.
The concept mirrors efforts outside of Lancaster and Ventura, city officials state.
In a letter sent to New Energy North America, LLC with an address in Valley Center, Calif. Earlier this month, the city outlined the basic premise that NENA would be responsible for fronting costs and liability for the project.
The city convened its Aug. 5 special meeting in part because there were tax incentive deadlines that would expire within a year, and the city wanted to be sure the consortium and the city could take advantage of those without being rushed to do so at the last minute.
The conceptual agreement — a finalized one will be brought forward to the council for final approval — calls for the city to provide the land and process permits, and for NENA to design, finance, construct and operate battery and solar facilities.
The city believes that its risk is minimal: if NENA’s deal falls through or falls apart, the city would be out the permitting fees and in-kind services.
The city hinted that selling off excess stored energy to other cities or utilities could initially provide roughly $1 million for the city, and up to $8 million upon the cooperative’s buildout.
Fifty- to 200-MWh battery storage facilities would be built at the Sunset substation above Mountain View Avenue, and at the future Ivy substation slated for the southwest corner of Hathaway Street and Westward Avenue.
The city would continue to own the land, while leasing the sites to New Energy North America, LLC.
Although the city currently has enough alternative energy, contracts for those provisions will run out in the next several years, which should be enough time for the city and NENA to test its program and start producing the city’s own electricity before contracts conclude in 2030.
The city owns its own electric utility, but relies on Southern California Edison to transmit electricity to the city.
“By the time we build out our solar with this proposal, around 2024-25 we’ll be in a position to roll over to something new” and seek additional sources for alternative energy, Schulze said. “This is good timing, with a three- to five-year buffer” to prepare for such a transition, assuming an arrangement with NENA is successful.
The council unanimously approved its blessing for the city to pursue a development and lease agreement with NENA, with an expectation that NENA will have begin delivering alternative energy by June 30, 2021.
The city will have the option after the first seven years — and every annual anniversary thereafter — to purchase the facility from NENA with a three-month written notice.
“This is an opportunity for us to potentially move ahead with the curve without considering increases” in rates to taxpayers, said Councilman Art Welch. “I’m excited about moving forward to negotiations for a project.”
City manager Schulze noted that it is an opportunity for the city to be “on the cutting edge of taking advantage of the marketplace as it is today, rather than being in a position of Walmart going to Beaumont again,” referring to the wisdom of a past city council decision to shun the corporate giant from putting down roots in Banning, and skirting the city’s complaints to move its regional store — and all the accompanying retail development with it — to the Highland Springs area of Beaumont instead.
