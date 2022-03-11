BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
An additional agenda item was added at the last minute during Banning’s March 9 city council meeting to accommodate a request from the Banning school district.
The council was being tasked with possibly appointing a new member to a two-by-two committee, in which two representatives from the city and two from the school district meet periodically to brainstorm ideas on how the municipalities can work together on things such as property transfers for instance, according to Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace, who explained the committee’s purpose after receiving an inquiry from this newspaper following the meeting.
Mayor Kyle Pingree explained that the meetings have been scheduled during daytime hours when one of the current members, Councilman Alberto Sanchez, has to work, and the council was considering replacing him with someone who could be available.
According to Councilwoman Mary Hamlin, the district was “initiating a meeting soon., so we needed to get it fixed right away.”
In a message to the Record Gazette, Hamlin explained that a meeting “was supposed to be this Friday — that initiated the urgency,” though by the next morning the meeting was “rescheduled.”
“I think the superintendent might have thought I was already on that committee,” Hamlin said in her message.
At the meeting, Councilman David Happe asked for clarification as to what the added item was about.
According to Wallace, who serves on the two-by-two committee, Superintendent Natasha Baker wanted “Mary to be on there also.”
Sanchez asked, “Did she give you a reason why?”
Hamlin said “Because I’d already been in talks with her about a project, and she requested that I be put on the committee, since I already have a relationship with her, and in light of the fact that you have a full-time job and I don’t.”
“Is it up to her who decides who goes on that committee?” Sanchez wanted to know.
“No,” Hamlin answered. “She requested that we take it under consideration.”
“Well when she’s requesting something like that, is it up to her? I’m just asking,” Sanchez said.
“Well, she is the superintendent of schools,” Hamlin said.
“I understand that, but it’s up to the city council to decide that,” Sanchez said.
“But we’re acting on her request,” Hamlin said.
“That’s what I mean. It’s not up to her,” Sanchez said. “Your requesting it is making it her decision, not ours.”
Happe asked Sanchez whether or not he’d ever participated in the committee.
“This is the first time I hear about this,” Sanchez said.
“You were appointed to that committee, though,” Happe said.
“Apparently, yes.”
“And the committee has never met while you were a part of that?”
“Well, no.”
Happe wanted to know “When’s the last time the committee met?”
Wallace answered “Last year. They actually didn’t have any two-by-twos, so we didn’t have a meeting, so I found out yesterday that the superintendent e-mailed me, wanted to put Mary on there. I haven’t talked to her; Mary e-mailed me and told me that this is what” the superintendent wanted.
So, Happe translated, “There was a need for a meeting, and request by the superintendent to have two members of the council present?”
“And she asked for Mary,” Wallace reiterated.
“We haven’t had a meeting because of COVID. Should we ask her the reason why?” Wallace wondered.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis said “Sure. If you wanted to have more dialogue with the school district to understand their request, or their suggestion, and also to find out the meeting schedule, and see if Councilman Sanchez is available, all that could be discussed before the next meeting. It depends on how urgent — this was added because there appears to be some need to act quickly on this before your next meeting, but if you’re not able to act on it now, you can postpone it to get more information.”
Sanchez said “I just don’t understand why we are granting a request from the superintendent when it’s the council’s discretion to appoint these seats. Honestly this is the first time I hear about this. I don’t know about my job impedance about this. No one’s ever discussed it, asked me about this. The superintendent hasn’t reached out to me from the school board, nobody from the school board has reached out to ask if I’m able to attend these meetings; nobody from the council has asked … so it’s a little confusing.”
The council would have to make a dual action of removing someone from the committee and simultaneously appointing their replacement, Ennis explained.
“If the superintendent can give us more clarity on her reason why she wants a certain councilmember there, then yeah, definitely” the council can consider it, Sanchez said.
Wallace motioned to extend the action until its next meeting, seconded by Pingree, and passed unanimously.
According to Baker, who responded to a request Wednesday morning for clarification by the Record Gazette, she said “I did not request to replace anyone. We were just proposing to rotate in each council member (two per month) the way we do school board members. After speaking with Mayor Pro Tem late last night, the city’s process is to have a standing committee (the same two) go back and report out, which is great. The city will decide who to send to the meetings, not the district, which continues to have a flourishing and trusting relationship with council members, the city manager and police chief.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net .
