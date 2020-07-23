Sikh

The Banning Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh temple in Jurupa Valley for a food distribution.

 Courtesy photo

This Sunday the Banning Chamber of Commerce has coordinated a drive through food distribution event starting at 8 a.m. in the parking lot behind the chamber at 150 E. Ramsey St.

The chamber has partnered with Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh temple in Jurupa Valley.

Sikh II

The Banning Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh temple in Jurupa Valley for a food distribution.

“One of our members was aware of the chamber’s efforts previously, and we understood that their event had been discontinued,” says G.P. Singh of Redlands, a food drive coordinator with Gurdwara. “We have been doing our own food distribution program in Riverside since March 24, starting out by serving 175 meals. That program grew rapidly, and since March we’ve served nearly 5,000 meals a day.”

The need is exponential since a lot of people have lost jobs and are in dire need.

“We have a lot of first-timers who’ve never been in a line for something like this,” Singh notes.

Gurdwara Sahib partners with the California Association of Food Banks’ Farm to Family program, which helps support regional farmers and ranchers to provide the fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, meat and eggs that are included in their 25-pound food boxes.

The July 26 event is a test drive, Singh says; the organization will determine future need based on the response Sunday morning.

For information, or to get involved, call (951) 922-3105.

1
0
0
0
0

More from this section

In & Out opens tomorrow in Beaumont

In & Out opens tomorrow in Beaumont

Chelsey Thrasher, a 13-year veteran of In & Out, is excited to manage the restaurant's latest location opening tomorrow, Friday, July 24 at 1551 E. 2nd St. in Beaumont.

Sandals Church offers a food distribution

Sandals Church offers a food distribution

Sandals Church Banning is participating in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, beginning at 9 a.m. July 16, and pick up a Farmers Market Box filled with fresh from the farm fruits and vegetables.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.