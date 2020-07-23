This Sunday the Banning Chamber of Commerce has coordinated a drive through food distribution event starting at 8 a.m. in the parking lot behind the chamber at 150 E. Ramsey St.
The chamber has partnered with Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh temple in Jurupa Valley.
“One of our members was aware of the chamber’s efforts previously, and we understood that their event had been discontinued,” says G.P. Singh of Redlands, a food drive coordinator with Gurdwara. “We have been doing our own food distribution program in Riverside since March 24, starting out by serving 175 meals. That program grew rapidly, and since March we’ve served nearly 5,000 meals a day.”
The need is exponential since a lot of people have lost jobs and are in dire need.
“We have a lot of first-timers who’ve never been in a line for something like this,” Singh notes.
Gurdwara Sahib partners with the California Association of Food Banks’ Farm to Family program, which helps support regional farmers and ranchers to provide the fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, meat and eggs that are included in their 25-pound food boxes.
The July 26 event is a test drive, Singh says; the organization will determine future need based on the response Sunday morning.
For information, or to get involved, call (951) 922-3105.
