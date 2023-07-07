July 4

Luis Ayala III, 5, jumps his way to the finish line in the Fourth of July sack race at the Nicolet Middle School field.

The city of Banning celebrated Independence Day in the traditional way, with community picnicking, summer games and fireworks.

Banning’s Fourth of July festivities began with swimming at the Repplier Park aquatic center in the hot afternoon and transitioned to picnics and barbecuing as families gathered at the park, in their yards and at Nicolet Middle School in anticipation for the evening’s fireworks show.

July 4

Painting a car in red, white and blue has become a Fourth of July tradition in Banning.

At the middle school a variety of games, jumpers and carnival foods were available at a free celebration hosted by the city of Banning. The school’s sports field also made for prime fireworks viewing.

Dana and Luis Ayala II brought their family for the fun.

“It’s great that the kids have a good time and I appreciate the fact that they can play without having to worry about money,” Dana said of the event’s free games and attractions.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Latter-day Saints honor local educators

Latter-day Saints honor local educators

On the eve of Teacher Appreciation Week 2023, an enthusiastic crowd of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members, community supporters, students and families came out Sunday evening, May 7, to give thanks and praises to four local teachers. Because the church stake serves Yucaipa, …

Hospital honors organ donors

Hospital honors organ donors

On April 25 San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (SGMH) staff and representatives of OneLegacy, an organ procurement organization, gathered at the hospital’s flagpole for a ceremony to honor organ donors and recipients as well as raise awareness for the need of organ donations.

Gilman Ranch awarded $6 million grant

Gilman Ranch awarded $6 million grant

The Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, which operates the historic Gilman Ranch in Banning as a public park, received a $6 million California State Parks grant in 2022 to augment the property and expand its public use.

Pam Dopf celebrated as Citizen of the Year

Pam Dopf celebrated as Citizen of the Year

One of the Winter Wish program’s most steadfast volunteers for more than 15 years was recognized as this year’s Citizen of the Year during the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation of officers ceremony last week.