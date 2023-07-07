The city of Banning celebrated Independence Day in the traditional way, with community picnicking, summer games and fireworks.
Banning’s Fourth of July festivities began with swimming at the Repplier Park aquatic center in the hot afternoon and transitioned to picnics and barbecuing as families gathered at the park, in their yards and at Nicolet Middle School in anticipation for the evening’s fireworks show.
At the middle school a variety of games, jumpers and carnival foods were available at a free celebration hosted by the city of Banning. The school’s sports field also made for prime fireworks viewing.
Dana and Luis Ayala II brought their family for the fun.
“It’s great that the kids have a good time and I appreciate the fact that they can play without having to worry about money,” Dana said of the event’s free games and attractions.
