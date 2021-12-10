BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Last weekend Banning and Beaumont each had their own winter wonderlands: those who came down to witness the tree lighting ceremony in Banning saw their downtown area transform into a festive area with crafts, games, and train rides and displays; while over in Beaumont Winterfest returned to the Cherry Valley Grange, with a bonfire, stage performances and a snow hill.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made visits at Winterfest.
The Grinch and Mrs. Grinch stole the Christmas spotlight at Banning’s market night.
Eli Perez of Banning came with his four kids: King, 2, Cesaer, 4, Lielah, 8, and 13 year-old Sabrina.
His family was able to take advantage of “lots of free stuff” from mini-boxes of hot chocolate mix to Christmas lights from Banning’s Electric Utility.
“It’s our first time here” having moved recently from Riverside, Perez said. “It’s pretty entertaining.”
Chelsea Vessup of Beaumont attended Winterfest as the sun went down with her 4 year-old daughter Kaylee and 7 year-old daughter Elaina, along with Vessup’s sister-in-law’s three children.
“We’ll probably stay an hour” to let the kids go sledding on the snow hill, Vessup said. “We came out last time a couple of years ago before the pandemic, and it was slower. There were fewer people. There’s a lot more going on” this time around.
Aubree Pensak of Beaumont and Anthonie Cardenas of Cherry Valley also hung out at Winterfest.
“We did the hay rides,” Pensak said. “There are less Christmas lights than we thought there would be, but it’s a fun way to get out of the house and do something Christmassy, and support local business.”
Devin McClune, a lineman with Banning’s Electric Utility, came to Banning’s market night with his wife Erica and their two toddler sons.
“I’m usually helping at these,” McClune said. “This time I got to just come and enjoy it.”
Kaileen Yang, 12, of Banning, came to market night with Sarina Chang, 12, Ethan Chang, 10, Keeli Yang, 11, Stella Yang, 6, and Leng Yang, their uncle.
According to Sarina, they just moved to Banning from Wisconsin.
“We heard there was going to be a parade,” Kaileen said. They didn’t seem too disappointed that there wasn’t one; instead, there was a fire truck that sprayed snow, and a crowd gathered to countdown the tree-lighting at Carpenter Hamilton Park, where the tree stands beside the city’s Ring of Honor.
Mary Toth came down to market night with her grandson Sebastian Vasquez, 8.
“We went on the train and got some squishy balls and hot chocolate” from market night vendors and city-sponsored booths, Sebastian reported, referring to a miniature train that makes regular appearances at market night and chugs along a portion of Ramsey Street in between pedestrians and vendors.
Mayda Cox, representing the Soroptomist Club, was thrilled that her organization’s booth at Winterfest raised several hundred dollars in raffle ticket donations for a couple of gift baskets, that will go towards scholarships.
“Winterfest was really great this year,” Cox said. “It was a good feeling of community, and a nice turn out for vendors, service clubs and attendees. Everyone looked like they were having a good time.”
Kyle Simpson, activities coordinator for the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District, which owns the Cherry Valley Grange and sponsored Winterfest, said “Winterfest went very well: it was busy with people the whole time. Both the snow hill and the hay rides were a big success.”
