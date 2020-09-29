Banning approves an entry sign for east end of town

Banning’s city council contemplated four design options for an entry sign that will be built at the east end of Ramsey during the Sept. 22 council meeting, which will be paid for out of redevelopment agency bond funds, which were earmarked for capital projects. The design above was favored unanimously, and will stand 3 feet, four inches high and 15 feet wide. The city seal will be affixed to the backside of the sign.
Myles L. Howland, 62, 6 ft. tall, around 180 lbs. is missing.
Amid thoughts of the COVID- 19 pandemic, and when is it going to end, parents of school-aged children are faced with the worry “What are we going to do for the holidays?”
A light crowd gathered to endure the summer heat for what some would say was a spiritual gathering last Saturday at Banning’s Roosevelt Williams Park.
LifeStream will hold a community blood drive at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, 600 N. Highland Springs Ave., Banning on Friday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at Farmer Boys, 1538 Second Street Marketplace in Beaumont , Saturday, Oct. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Although the nonprofit Malki Museum is closed during the pandemic, it will host a drive-thru food sale and raffle fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 3 between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. that will include pit meat cooked by Roy Mathews Jr. and traditional kéwet sides for suggested $10 donation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Unforgettables Foundation’s 7th annual educational conference will convene virtually as a free webinar on Friday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m.
