Banning approves an entry sign for east end of town

Banning sign

Photo via city of Banning

A depiction of a west-facing sign planned for the east entryway on Ramsey Street in Banning.

Banning’s city council contemplated four design options for an entry sign that will be built at the east end of Ramsey during the Sept. 22 council meeting, which will be paid for out of redevelopment agency bond funds, which were earmarked for capital projects. The design above was favored unanimously, and will stand 3 feet, four inches high and 15 feet wide. The city seal will be affixed to the backside of the sign.

