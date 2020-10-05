BY RALPH WRIGHT
For the Record Gazette
Banning hopes a grant application submitted last month to the California Natural Resources Agency will improve access for the city’s youth to the region’s natural and cultural resources.
The competitive grant program will allow for grant proposals from a minimum of
$25,000 to a maximum of $300,000, which will be administered by the California Natural Resources Agency.
Grant awards would be selected sometime in 2021 with the deadline for expending awarded grant funds as the spring of 2024.
If Banning is awarded one of the grants, the city’s proposal would create a teen development program that incorporates volunteerism, social development, job training with outdoor programming and recreational opportunities.
“We would like to partner with the school district as well to offer the
program to those that would benefit the most from the program,” says Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright.
Prop 64 was passed in 2016 and provides 60 percent of the tax generated from the Regulate and Tax Adult Marijuana Act for youth education.
Research demonstrates a connection between the outdoors and the physical and mental success of young people.
To that end, in 2019, the State Legislature appropriated $5.7 million for a competitive grant program that supports youth access to natural and cultural resources.
While the recreation department would head the program, it would involve other city departments and other groups in the mentoring aspect of the program such as the Police Department, according to Wright.
Volunteerism as part of the program would allow teens to volunteer with parks and recreation programming, outside groups in the community as well as small scale improvement projects such as installing trees in one of our parks.
Additionally, the program would help develop curriculum for outdoor programming, classes and camps, and teens in the program would be able to participate in the teaching of these programs for younger youth in the community. An example of this might be classes held at Gilman Ranch revolved around the history of the area such as gold mining, or workshops about the animals of the area, for instance.
The grant funding would allow for reduced class and camp fees for youth participants, stipends for the teens involved in the development of the program and teaching as well as funding for the materials needs to complete small outdoor improvement projects such as planting of new trees in a park.
Overall, this program would offer teens in the community an opportunity to participate in their community and aid in their develop into productive members of our community.
It would be a pilot program initially that we would hope to continue after the grant funding is expended.
Although the minimum grant allowed is $25,000, Banning’s proposal will be closer to $50,000.
No match from the city is required for the application.
