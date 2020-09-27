BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning and Beaumont’s public libraries have been operating quietly throughout the pandemic, their services altered a bit to accommodate fluctuating needs, though their approaches are different.
Banning reopened for visitors by appointment this week, limiting the number of patrons inside the library at any given time to eight.
Those entering the Banning Library can expect to have their temperature checked.
They are not allowing patrons to browse books, but they are providing photocopying, faxing and printing services, and guests have access to the computer stations (no more than five people at a time) for up to a half-hour.
Beaumont, which reopened Aug. 11, which is a littler larger, limits the number of patrons inside to 15, and allows browsing of books, trusting that guests will place handled materials that they choose not to check-out into a dedicated spot for sanitization — but does not provide photocopying and printing services at this time.
Most of the furniture such as chairs and tables have been removed, so visitors cannot remain at the library to snuggle up with a book, or work on homework.
Visitors to Banning’s library are requested to reserve books online for pickup, or call ahead of time to have a librarian place them on hold until the patron can get there.
Banning has waived any non-preexisting fines until further notice, but is accepting payments of existing late fees, and can pay by credit or debit card, or Square.
Both libraries offer curbside assistance, bringing reserved materials out to visitors’ vehicles and retrieve returned items, though Beaumont limits their curbside assistance to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Beaumont’s library has been seeing increased traffic; a week ago, it registered the highest count of visitors since their reopening of 68 people in a 10-hour period.
Both libraries have actively promoted their online services.
Hoopla, which offers free access to movies, e-books and music online, has been regularly used, though in Beaumont patrons can only access that service several times in a month, while Banning allows up to 100 sessions.
Beaumont works with a smaller consortium of the San Bernardino, Whittier, Moorpark and Camarillo libraries for its e-resources.
Banning Public Library’s hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday until 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.
Beaumont Public Library’s hours are 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Monday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed on Wednesday; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
