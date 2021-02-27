On Feb.25 shortly before 4:30 p.m., Banning Police Officers were
dispatched to the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to take a report of a gunshot victim.
The victim claimed to have been shot while visiting Roosevelt Williams
Park in the Banning.
Officers checked the area of Roosevelt Williams Park and found evidence of a shooting, and Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau collected evidence that portrayed a violent encounter involving the use of a firearm; however, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying witnesses and suspects involved in the incident.
The Banning Police Department requests that anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.