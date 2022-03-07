BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
In January, Beaumont’s leadership expressed interest in a splash pad at Rangel Park, as the city seeks to advance plans to overhaul the community gathering space.
A 50-foot by 70-foot half-court basketball court with three-point lines were a higher priority, come the beginning of March.
Councilmembers Mike Lara and Julio Martinez preferred smaller version of the basketball court to make room for other amenities, expressing those sentiments during their March 1 Beaumont city council meeting.
Assistant City Manager Christine Day said she was hoping to have park improvements, which are already three years behind schedule, completed in time for that neighborhood’s 4th of July baseball tournament.
Day hopes a local business might step forward and sponsor a new scoreboard for $10,000.
Improvements include ADA access near the existing dugouts, irrigation upgrades, resodding the field, fence repairs and painting, replace the scoreboard with a new one, LED lighting for the baseball field only, and reallocation of bleachers that would conform to contemporary safety standards — while still staying with an $867,000 budget for the park’s improvement efforts.
At last $238,000 will be applied to field improvements.
The city has already spent $64,000 on design and engineering.
Day says a couple hundred thousand remains for a possible play structure, and a covering for it if the council wishes, and maybe safety surfacing beneath it; another $100,000 for laying concrete flatwork
Martinez said he didn’t see a need to install an entire perimeter fence; he would like to see picnic tables.
Councilman Rey Santos felt picnic tables are nice, but a full basketball court would also be nice, and he believed it would elevate the usefulness of the park, saying “We have to upgrade the area” and urged the council to “not be stagnant” in the park’s design.
Santos recommended inclusion of a splash pad that was originally conceived and pitched to the community, which, along with a full basketball court, were part of the designs that he initially reviewed when he was mayor.
Christine Day said a splash pad probably could not be installed before a June grand opening.
Mayor Lloyd White agreed that a splash park would be warranted, was amenable to seeing the park completed in phases.
“I would prefer as a parent a splash pad over a basketball court, but I don’t live in that area,” White said, and recommended taking a public poll to see which is more important.
He expressed concern that the design no longer provides space for both, he also wanted to have the design include picnic areas.
According to Lara, discussions he has had with folks in that community indicate that the basketball court was the most used facility.
Day said that staff could reconsider the half-million play structure, which would take up a bit of space, and the city does not really have the funding for as it is.
“We can go back and try other sites and space. The splash pad we were talking about was a really small splash pad. It was just something for the kids to be able to get wet,” Day said. “We could take the basketball court, we definitely want picnic areas, retain green space for popups, and put the appropriate sized play equipment there, and then site a space if have room for a future splash pad.”
White recommended Day work with their latest design, and then the city can return later to discuss addition of a splash pad, even if it would come after the park’s grand reopening in June.
