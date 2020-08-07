The Apple Fire Unified Command will host a community meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Morongo Valley Community Center, 11165 Vale Dr., Morongo Valley, CA to update the public on the latest fire behavior, suppression tactics and possible evacuations and closures.
Members of the Incident Management Team will present a short briefing regarding the incident and will be available to answer questions.
The meeting will be video recorded and posted to the San Bernardino National Forest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoNF. If technology capabilities allow, the meeting will be live streamed.
If you wish to participate, please follow current COVID-19 precautions that include wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Please contact us at the public information phone number above, for reasonable accommodations to participate.
During wildland firefighting operations, protection of human life is always our top priority. If at any time the public feels uneasy about their personal safety, they are encouraged to evacuate. Residents in the vicinity of the Apple Fire are advised to have a plan in place, including household pets and farm animals, as well as a full tank of gasoline, in the event of an evacuation warning or order.
To learn more about how to be Ready for Wildfire, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.
