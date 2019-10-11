Animal Action League will be in Banning at Repplier Park on Nov. 6 and 7.
For appointments for spay/neuter call (760) 366-1100.
Appointments are mandatory.
Spay/neuter prices:
Dogs: female $40, male $80
Cats: all cats are $25
Vaccination prices:
Dogs: from $11 to $16
Cats: from $5 to $25
Rabies shot $11.
Please bring the rabies certificate from your pet's last shot.
A one-year rabies shot will be given if you have no proof of a previous rabies shot.
With proof, the rabies shot will be for three years.
Microchipping: $8 a special price provided by Tender Loving Critters.
Microchipping of dogs in Riverside County is mandatory.
For more info call Ellen at Tender Loving Critters at (951) 849-5817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.