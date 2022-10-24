Zavala

Alissa Zavala

For the 2022-23 school year Alissa Zavala has been appointed as the student representative for the Banning Unified School District Board of Education.

The student board member is a non-voting member selected to offer a student voice on the board during its regular meetings.

One student represents the student body each year, selected by the Banning High School administration based on merit and scholarship.

Alissa Zavala is a senior at Banning High School. She is involved in the ASB, Key Club, serves as president of the National Honors Society and events coordinator for AVID.

She also plays soccer.

She is passionate for music and math and hopes to study math or environmental studies at a 4-year college.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

United Methodist to celebrate 135 years

United Methodist to celebrate 135 years

Just about every Sunday Rita Heslop does what she has for more than half a century: she makes her way to her usual spot in a pew two rows from the back of the Banning United Methodist Church in Banning.