For the 2022-23 school year Alissa Zavala has been appointed as the student representative for the Banning Unified School District Board of Education.
The student board member is a non-voting member selected to offer a student voice on the board during its regular meetings.
One student represents the student body each year, selected by the Banning High School administration based on merit and scholarship.
Alissa Zavala is a senior at Banning High School. She is involved in the ASB, Key Club, serves as president of the National Honors Society and events coordinator for AVID.
She also plays soccer.
She is passionate for music and math and hopes to study math or environmental studies at a 4-year college.
