During the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores and retail stores are offering special hours for seniors to shop so as to avoid the crowds.

Here is a list of stores in the Banning-Beaumont area and their store hours for seniors.

Stater Bros. 7-8 a.m. daily

Albertson’s, 7-9 a.m. daily

Food 4 Less, 7 to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Rite Aid,9 to 10 a.m. daily

Aldi, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Costco,8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Dollar General, an hour before store opening

Target, an hour before store opening

WalMart, an hour before store opening

