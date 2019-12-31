Lives

Unforgettables Foundation president Tim Evans leads a Little Lights ceremony.

A group of about 200 community members and dozens of parents and families who have experienced the death of their child gathered in Loma Linda 20 years ago on Dec. 31 for the first Lights for Little Lives Walk.

The capping event of the upcoming “December to Remember” as proclaimed by the boards of supervisors for both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties will allow The Unforgettables Foundation to continue its legacy of letting doves fly, and following a three-block walk, allowing all families to say the name of their child and light a candle in their honor.

The event is free and the community is invited to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the parking lot between Ronald McDonald House and Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital this New Year’s eve.

Prior to the group procession from the parking area to the Campus Hill Church, Boy Scouts and other volunteers will lead an uplifting and positive ceremony.

At the gothic-style church there will be awards, music selections and the annual blessing over the families from a pastor, a priest and a rabbi.

The Unforgettables, a California State Senate Charity of the Year, has assisted over 6,000 cases where a child between the ages of 30 weeks gestation to 18 years of age (since 2000) for all causes of childhood death with essential burial monies.

This event is key in keeping the kid’s names alive and not forgotten.

The Redlands-based nonprofit averages above $100,000 out to grieving families each year.

