As a little girl Kathy Little of Banning remembers a linen service company abuzz with mostly women moving piles of laundry around, and the whir of commercial machines cleaning table cloths, cloth napkins, sheets and towels at Quality Linen, owned by her grandfather Isaac Link.
“There was a huge boiler that had to be started really early in the morning, like at 4:30 or 5 a.m., in order for it to be hot enough to run the water for all the machines,” she said. “A lot of women worked there. It helped meet the employment needs of the community” back in the 1950s.
Lining the east wall were several (maybe five?) “huge” washing machines.
The company owned its own laundry trucks, and a fuel pump behind the building was used to fill up their tanks; an overhead conveyance system of hooks carried heavy loads of dirty laundry through the facility.
“It would get really hot during the summer, but during winter it was nice, because it was hot,” she recalls. “It had its own oil tank out front, which we used when there wasn’t enough natural gas in the winter” to heat all the water.
Quality Linen was “an amazing facility” that catered to washing the linens of the hospitality industry between Palm Springs, Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead.
It also had a dry cleaning business for the public.
By the 1960s Link would have sold the business, Little said.
Her father John Link and her uncle Paul Link would remain with the business and work there for a while after the family spun it off.
The building that sits on 1.1 acres at the east end of Banning and is now owned by Salt Lake City-based Alsco Inc. was built in 1953, according to the county’s assessor’s office. Earlier this month a permit was pulled with the city of Banning to demolish the building, which will require removal of asbestos.
A couple of calls to Alsco were not returned.
“The building brings back memories,” Little says, “but it’s not necessarily sad that it’s being torn down. It’s been there long enough that most people don’t know what they did or whom it served. What’s sad is that it sat there so long and was allowed to deteriorate.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss
